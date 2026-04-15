Delhi High Court warns Rai over 'Dhurandhar 2' copyright dispute
The Delhi High Court just gave filmmaker Rajeev Rai a heads-up to hold back on making public statements about his ongoing copyright dispute.
The case is about the song Rang De Lal - Oye Oye from Dhurandhar 2, with Trimurti Films accusing B62 Studios and T-Series of using their classic Tirchi Topiwale from Tridev without permission.
The court wants everyone to keep things low-key while mediation happens, reminding all sides that public comments can mess with the fairness of the process.
T-Series, B62 seek order against Rai
B62 Studios and T-Series pushed for a formal order to stop Rai from speaking out, saying his press conference, where he even called it "thieves," hurt their film's reputation while it's still in theaters.
Justice Gedela said such comments could be harmful and counsel for Trimurti Films promised there won't be any more statements before the next hearing on May 6, when the court will look at Trimurti Films's request for interim relief.