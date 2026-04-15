Delhi High Court warns Rai over 'Dhurandhar 2' copyright dispute

T-Series, B62 seek order against Rai

B62 Studios and T-Series pushed for a formal order to stop Rai from speaking out, saying his press conference, where he even called it "thieves," hurt their film's reputation while it's still in theaters.

Justice Gedela said such comments could be harmful and counsel for Trimurti Films promised there won't be any more statements before the next hearing on May 6, when the court will look at Trimurti Films's request for interim relief.