Delhi Police arrest Dr Neelam Singh over Kapur family posts
Delhi Police have arrested Dr. Neelam Singh, known online as The Skin Doctor, after she posted content about late businessman Sunjay Kapur's family that the family found objectionable.
The arrest happened following a complaint from the Kapur family, and police are currently investigating.
Singh was questioned before being detained, and her posts came during an ongoing legal fight over Kapur's massive estate.
Kapur estate valued 30,000cr under dispute
Sunjay Kapur passed away last year during a polo match in London, leaving behind an estate worth ₹30,000 crore.
His kids from his second marriage (Kiaan and Samaira) are accusing his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, of forging his will and hiding assets.
The Delhi High Court has ordered that all of Kapur's assets be preserved while the legal battle continues.
Supreme Court brings in DY Chandrachud
The Supreme Court has now brought in former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud to help mediate issues around the estate, including trusts and companies tied to Sona Comstar.
With so much money at stake and big names involved, this case is getting plenty of attention.