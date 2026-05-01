Delhi Police arrest Dr Neelam Singh over Kapur family posts

Kapur estate valued 30,000cr under dispute

Sunjay Kapur passed away last year during a polo match in London, leaving behind an estate worth ₹30,000 crore.

His kids from his second marriage (Kiaan and Samaira) are accusing his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, of forging his will and hiding assets.

The Delhi High Court has ordered that all of Kapur's assets be preserved while the legal battle continues.