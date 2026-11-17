Delhi to host Bharat Biennale 2026 across 22 famous spots
Delhi is gearing up for the Bharat Biennale 2026, happening from December 4, 2026 to March 21, 2027.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this year's theme is "Tat Tvam Asi".
The festival will transform 22 famous spots, including Purana Qila, Red Fort, and Qutub Minar, into vibrant spaces for art exhibitions and performances celebrating India's diverse heritage.
Delhi plans Student Biennale, transport upgrades
There's a special Student Biennale to get young people involved, plus upgrades like hop-on-hop-off busses and possible metro tweaks to make getting around easier.
With more than 200 proposals (and around 40 exhibitions already locked in), the event has big backing from government and global partners.
The goal: put Delhi on the map as a cultural hotspot while making art more accessible for everyone.