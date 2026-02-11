Demi Lovato cancels 5 tour dates over health issues

Hollywood singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has announced the cancellation of several tour dates for her upcoming It's Not That Deep tour, citing health concerns. The 33-year-old artist took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share the news with her fans, affectionately known as Lovatics. "While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible," she wrote.

Health 1st 'I need to build in more time to rest...' Lovato further elaborated on her decision, stating, "To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse." She also mentioned that she would be canceling previously scheduled appearances in Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver. Despite these changes, Lovato expressed her excitement for the tour and gratitude for her fans' support.

Ticket information Refunds for tickets Lovato assured her fans that those who bought tickets via AXS or Ticketmaster would automatically receive refunds. However, ticket buyers from third-party sellers will have to contact their point of purchase for refunds. The singer also announced that the show in Orlando, Florida, has been rescheduled to April 13 and previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date.

Tour details Details about the tour The It's Not That Deep tour, which was announced by Lovato in October, was originally scheduled to begin in Charlotte on April 8. However, due to the recent cancellations and adjustments, the tour will start with the Orlando show on April 13. A representative for Lovato has not yet responded to Page Six's requests for further comment on this matter.

