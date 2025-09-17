Demi Lovato congratulates Selena Gomez on engagement, album

'Disney has better protections now'

Demi called Gomez and Blanco's new album I Said I Love You First "really, really great job," especially loving the track "Bluest Flame."

The two have been friends since their Barney & Friends days in 2001.

Demi also reflected on how Disney has better protections in place for young performers now than when they were growing up.

Her single "Here All Night" is out now, with the full album dropping October 24.