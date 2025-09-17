Next Article
Demi Lovato congratulates Selena Gomez on engagement, album
Entertainment
Demi Lovato expressed her happiness for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on their engagement while chatting on Watch What Happens Live this week.
While promoting her own upcoming album, It's Not That Deep, Demi also responded to Selena's recent kind words about Disney Channel stars.
'Disney has better protections now'
Demi called Gomez and Blanco's new album I Said I Love You First "really, really great job," especially loving the track "Bluest Flame."
The two have been friends since their Barney & Friends days in 2001.
Demi also reflected on how Disney has better protections in place for young performers now than when they were growing up.
Her single "Here All Night" is out now, with the full album dropping October 24.