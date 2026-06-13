Deol and Khanna reunite in 'Ikka' courtroom drama on Netflix
Entertainment
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are back together in Ikka, a new courtroom drama dropping on Netflix July 10, 2026.
The story follows a top lawyer who's forced to defend someone from his own complicated past, mixing tense legal battles with tough personal choices.
Shome Mirza join 'Ikka' Malhotra says
Alongside Deol and Khanna, you'll see Tillotama Shome as a sharp prosecutor and Dia Mirza as a mom holding her family together.
Director Siddharth P Malhotra said the film has challenged him emotionally and creatively, saying it dives into justice, relationships, and the cost of tough decisions.