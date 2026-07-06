Deol and Khanna reunite in 'Ikka' on Netflix July 10
Entertainment
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are back together after nearly 30 years in Ikka, landing on Netflix July 10.
This courtroom drama follows Deol as a respected lawyer forced to defend Khanna, the very man he once tried to put behind bars for attempted murder.
Expect tough choices, old secrets, and plenty of tension as the story unfolds.
Shome and Mirza among 'Ikka' cast
Alongside Deol and Khanna, you'll see Tillotama Shome as prosecutor Madhura Banerjee and Dia Mirza as Arjun's wife Avantika, with Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in supporting roles.
The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra (of Maharaja fame) and written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, so if you like layered dramas with big names, this one's worth adding to your watchlist.