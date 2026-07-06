Deol and Khanna reunite in 'Ikka' on Netflix July 10 Entertainment Jul 06, 2026

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are back together after nearly 30 years in Ikka, landing on Netflix July 10.

This courtroom drama follows Deol as a respected lawyer forced to defend Khanna, the very man he once tried to put behind bars for attempted murder.

Expect tough choices, old secrets, and plenty of tension as the story unfolds.