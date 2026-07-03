Deol brothers exchange Instagram support for 'Alpha' release today
Sunny Deol hopped onto Instagram to wish his brother Bobby luck for his new spy thriller, Alpha, which released today.
Sharing the movie poster, Sunny wrote, "All the best Bob! Can't wait to see it!!!"
Bobby replied with heart emojis, just another sign of their solid sibling support.
Bhatt leads action in 'Alpha'
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt as Sita, a name tied to both her mother and Bobby's villain character.
The trailer shows Alia leading action scenes and teaming up with Sharvari on a risky mission.
Anil Kapoor has a key role and Hrithik Roshan pops in for a cameo.
Bobby praised Sunny's 'Batwara 1947' teaser
Recently, Bobby praised Sunny's upcoming film Batwara 1947, calling its teaser "amazing" and wishing him luck.
Their ongoing encouragement highlights just how strong their family bond is, both on and off screen.