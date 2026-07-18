Deol returns in 'Batwara 1947' teaser ahead of Independence Day
Sunny Deol is back with Batwara 1947, and the first teaser just dropped.
Hitting theaters August 14, right before Independence Day, the film uses striking visuals, like a diya-lit Krishna idol, to capture the emotional weight of India's Partition.
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, it's already sparking conversation.
'Batwara 1947' inspired by Wajahat play
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and inspired by Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play, Batwara 1947 follows a Muslim family moving into a new home after Partition, only to face resistance from its elderly Hindu owner.
The cast features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal.
Plus, AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar team up for the soundtrack, with the poster summing it up: "His greatest battle wasn't for survival. It was for humanity."