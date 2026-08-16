Deol says he will never endorse pan masala ads
Entertainment
Sunny Deol has made it clear he won't do pan masala ads, saying during a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, "I don't do pan masala ads and < em>kabhi karunga bhi nahi."
He explained that promoting these products just doesn't fit with his values: "I don't want to do something which I don't believe in."
Deol declines endorsements, joins 'Ramayana'
Deol shared that he often turns down offers if they clash with his conscience, adding, "Kitni cheezein nahi karta because mera zameer nahi manta."
While many Bollywood stars face criticism for endorsing such brands, Deol's choices set him apart.
Up next, he's taking on the role of Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.