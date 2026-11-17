Deol to play Hanuman in 'Ramayana,' Kumar says expectations high
Sunny Deol is set to play Lord Hanuman in the upcoming Ramayana film, and fans are already hyped after a big reveal in the post-credit scene.
Cinematographer Pankaj Kumar says they know expectations are sky-high, and they've worked hard to deliver that "The expectations around Hanuman are immense. I know people want to see him on screen. We have already shot a lot of fabulous sequences involving Hanuman, and I can promise you that it's going to be great. It's going to be a great experience to watch him on the big screen."
Kumar previews 'Ramayana' Part 2 visuals
Kumar shared that Part 2 will look visually striking: Ayodhya will be bright and joyful, while Lanka gets a darker vibe with black and gold tones.
Plus, new characters like Meghnath, Jambavan, Bali, and Sugriv are joining the story.