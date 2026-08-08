Deol, Zinta meet Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow promoting 'Batwara 1947'
Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta dropped by to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow as part of their promo tour for Batwara 1947.
The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, follows a family whose lives are torn apart by violence, displacement and the upheaval of India's 1947 Partition.
Sunny's son, Karan Deol, was also present at the event.
'Batwara 1947' releases August 14 worldwide
Deol called the meeting "pleasant and warm" on Instagram, while Adityanath described it as a "courtesy meeting."
The movie features Shabana Azmi as an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave her home during the violence.
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions with music from AR Rahman, Batwara 1947 releases worldwide on August 14, right on Partition Day, against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.