Deol, Zinta meet Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow promoting 'Batwara 1947'

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta dropped by to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow as part of their promo tour for Batwara 1947.

The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, follows a family whose lives are torn apart by violence, displacement and the upheaval of India's 1947 Partition.

Sunny's son, Karan Deol, was also present at the event.