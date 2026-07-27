Deol's 'Batwara 1947' cleared by CBFC for August 14 release
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's new film, Batwara 1947, just got the green light from the CBFC, no cuts needed.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it's a historical drama that received an A certificate.
Deol shared on Instagram, "A film about humanity and love," inviting everyone to catch it in theaters starting Partition Day, August 14.
'Batwara 1947' based on Wajahat play
Batwara 1947 is based on Asghar Wajahat's play and follows a Mohajir family settling into a Hindu home after Partition.
The cast includes Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, and marks Preity Zinta's return to Bollywood after over half a decade.
Produced by Aamir Khan with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, this film reunites Deol and Santoshi after their iconic collaborations.