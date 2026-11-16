Sunny Deol's new film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak won't hit theaters on November 20 as planned. The release is paused after some groups objected to how doctors are shown in the movie, so now it's waiting for a green light from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court declined to hear another PIL seeking a stay on the film's release, noting that a similar plea is already being heard by a different bench.