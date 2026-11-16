Deol's 'Suryaa' release paused after objections over depiction of doctors
Sunny Deol's new film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak won't hit theaters on November 20 as planned. The release is paused after some groups objected to how doctors are shown in the movie, so now it's waiting for a green light from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court declined to hear another PIL seeking a stay on the film's release, noting that a similar plea is already being heard by a different bench.
Filmmakers of 'Suryaa' insist release unchanged
The filmmakers aren't backing down: they want Suryaa released just as it is.
They're asking the media and members of the medical fraternity to watch the whole movie before judging, and stress that it isn't meant to attack doctors but instead highlights corruption by certain individuals.