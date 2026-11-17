Deol's 'Suryaa' to carry fictional disclaimer after IMA letter
Sunny Deol's new film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak will now include a clear disclaimer saying it's purely fictional.
The move comes after doctors sought suspension and blocking of the teaser on YouTube, while the Indian Medical Association, or the IMA, expressed "serious concern" in an October letter about the film's portrayal of the medical profession, prompting the filmmakers to update both the trailer and theatrical prints.
'Suryaa' release halted after doctors' concerns
Suryaa, a remake of Malayalam thriller Joseph, faced backlash from doctors who felt it unfairly painted them in a bad light, showing things like organ harvesting and inflated bills.
The IMA also worried that these scenes could stir up anger against real-life healthcare workers.
Because of these issues, Suryaa's release (originally set for November 20) is on hold while the makers await censor board clearance.