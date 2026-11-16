Depardieu drops appeal after sexual assault conviction, suspended sentence stands
French actor Gerard Depardieu has decided to drop his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women during a 2021 film shoot in Paris.
In a written statement, he apologized to the victims and acknowledged the harm caused.
With this move, his suspended sentence stands, and his name must be added to France's sex offender register.
Depardieu conviction marks MeToo turning point
Depardieu's conviction became a turning point for France's MeToo movement, showing that even big names are being held accountable.
The judge called out his defense lawyer, Jeremie Assous, for being "excessively harsh" to the victims, which led to compensation for them.
Even with this case closed, Depardieu still faces other legal battles, including allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould, fueling bigger conversations about power and accountability in the French entertainment world.