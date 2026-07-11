Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has right rotator-cuff surgery in Mumbai
Entertainment
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan just had a three-and-a-half-hour surgery on his right shoulder in Mumbai on July 11, 2026, to fix a painful rotator cuff injury he has been dealing with for years.
He'll need a second surgery for his left shoulder in the next couple of months.
Doctors to treat Kalyan's shoulders separately
Kalyan first hurt his shoulders back in 2016 but kept up with public events and rallies, even though doctors told him to rest.
All the handshakes and crowd interactions during his Porata Yatra and later tours only made things worse.
Doctors decided it is safest to treat each shoulder separately so he can recover properly.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has wished him a speedy recovery.