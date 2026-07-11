Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has right rotator-cuff surgery in Mumbai

Doctors to treat Kalyan's shoulders separately

Kalyan first hurt his shoulders back in 2016 but kept up with public events and rallies, even though doctors told him to rest.

All the handshakes and crowd interactions during his Porata Yatra and later tours only made things worse.

Doctors decided it is safest to treat each shoulder separately so he can recover properly.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has wished him a speedy recovery.