Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' anthem 'Chhatrapati' by Ajay-Atul releases Monday Entertainment Apr 10, 2026

Get ready: Riteish Deshmukh's big historical film < em>Raja Shivaji is releasing its much-hyped anthem, Chhatrapati, this Monday.

The song comes from the popular duo Ajay-Atul and the latest poster shows Riteish in full Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj mode, building up excitement for what looks like an epic story.