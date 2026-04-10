Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' anthem 'Chhatrapati' by Ajay-Atul releases Monday
Entertainment
Get ready: Riteish Deshmukh's big historical film < em>Raja Shivaji is releasing its much-hyped anthem, Chhatrapati, this Monday.
The song comes from the popular duo Ajay-Atul and the latest poster shows Riteish in full Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj mode, building up excitement for what looks like an epic story.
'Raja Shivaji' stars Dutt, Bachchan, Balan
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji features a powerhouse cast with Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan. The movie aims to celebrate the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in grand style.
Catch it in theaters May 1, 2026, in both Marathi and Hindi.