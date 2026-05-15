Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' earns 90.10cr worldwide, becomes 2nd-biggest Marathi film
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji just made Marathi cinema history, raking in ₹90.10 crore worldwide and overtaking Baipan Bhari Deva to become the second-biggest Marathi film ever.
Even after a 50% dip from its huge opening week, the movie's still pulling crowds and has reached ₹76.95 crore in India alone.
'Raja Shivaji' could match 'Sairat' 100cr
If Raja Shivaji crosses the ₹100 crore milestone, it'll join Sairat as one of only two Marathi films to hit that number.
The film's steady run shows it's really connecting with audiences and making a mark beyond just box office numbers.