Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' earns ₹25.25cr across India in 2 days

Marathi ₹17.25cr, Hindi ₹8cr

Most of the earnings came from the Marathi version, which alone brought in about ₹17.25 crore so far.

The Hindi version collected about ₹4 crore on day two and stands at about ₹8 crore across two days.

As the biggest Marathi film of all time in terms of cost and scale, Raja Shivaji is now aiming to beat Sairat's legendary ₹100 crore record, showing that big-budget regional films are definitely having their moment!