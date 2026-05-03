Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' earns ₹25.25cr across India in 2 days
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh's new Marathi film, Raja Shivaji, collected ₹25.25 crore across India in its first two days.
Even with a small dip on day two, the film kept audiences coming back, pretty solid for a regional release.
Marathi ₹17.25cr, Hindi ₹8cr
Most of the earnings came from the Marathi version, which alone brought in about ₹17.25 crore so far.
The Hindi version collected about ₹4 crore on day two and stands at about ₹8 crore across two days.
As the biggest Marathi film of all time in terms of cost and scale, Raja Shivaji is now aiming to beat Sairat's legendary ₹100 crore record, showing that big-budget regional films are definitely having their moment!