'Detective Alex Cross' S2 on Prime Video: Cast, plot, trailer
Entertainment
Detective Alex Cross is back! Season 2 of the hit crime thriller lands on Amazon Prime Video starting February 11, 2026.
You'll get three episodes right away, then one new episode each week until the finale on March 18.
This season follows Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig as they try to protect billionaire Lance Durand from deadly threats.
New characters in season 2
New faces this season include Matthew Lillard as Lance Durand and Jeanine Mason as a female serial killer, with Wes Chatham and Michelle C Bonilla also joining the cast.
The show was created by Ben Watkins and Chris Agoston.
Season 1 was a hit!
Season one drew strong interest—pretty impressive! Fans loved the gripping storylines and intense performances.
The new trailer teases: "Cross is back for justice."