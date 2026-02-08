'Detective Alex Cross' S2 on Prime Video: Cast, plot, trailer Entertainment Feb 08, 2026

Detective Alex Cross is back! Season 2 of the hit crime thriller lands on Amazon Prime Video starting February 11, 2026.

You'll get three episodes right away, then one new episode each week until the finale on March 18.

This season follows Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig as they try to protect billionaire Lance Durand from deadly threats.