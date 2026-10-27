Deva, Simran reunite after 27 years in 'Kamal Sridevi'
Prabhu Deva and Simran are back on screen together after 27 years in a new romantic film, Kamal Sridevi.
Produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Mithun Jai Shankar and Smeha, and was shot on a single schedule across Munnar and Chennai. The project is almost wrapped up.
Kottarapattu leads 'Kamal Sridevi' creative team
Written and directed by Krishnanand Kottarapattu, Kamal Sridevi aims to bring a fresh twist to love stories.
GV Prakash Kumar is handling the music, with Sharan Velayudhan on cinematography.
The film comes from Zion Films and MRP Entertainment, marking another collaboration between Soundarya Rajinikanth and Pasilian Nazerath, who previously worked together on With Love.
Plot details are still under wraps, but the creative team says the film is billed as a distinctive, heartwarming love story.