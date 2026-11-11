Jim Sarbh's 'Made in India' renewed for Season 2
What's the story
The much-loved corporate drama, Made in India: A Titan Story, is all set to return for a second season. The new season will shift its focus to the founding of India's jewelry giant Tanishq. Almighty Motion Picture will produce the show again, with Robbie Grewal returning as director. Jim Sarbh and Naseeruddin Shah were part of the first season's cast.
Character continuity
Here's what to expect from new season
The second season of Made in India: A Titan Story will be titled Made in India: A Tanishq Story. It will continue the narrative from the first season, with Sarbh's character leading the story forward, per The Hollywood Reporter India.
However, JRD Tata's character won't be a part of this new season as he wasn't involved during Tanishq's founding years. Ratan Tata may make an appearance, though.
Season 1 success
Recap of 1st season
The first season of Made in India: A Titan Story, based on Vinay Kamath's book Titan - India's Most Successful Consumer Brand, was a huge success for Amazon MX Player.
It delved into the story of Titan Company and the people who helped make it one of India's top consumer brands.
The show was written by Karan Vyas and also starred Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth.