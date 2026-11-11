Jim Sarbh's 'Made in India' renewed for Season 2

The second season of Made in India: A Titan Story will be titled Made in India: A Tanishq Story. It will continue the narrative from the first season, with Sarbh's character leading the story forward, per The Hollywood Reporter India.

However, JRD Tata's character won't be a part of this new season as he wasn't involved during Tanishq's founding years. Ratan Tata may make an appearance, though.