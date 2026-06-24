Naseer-Jim's 'Made in India' tops OTT chart for consecutive weeks
What's the story
The biographical series, Made in India: A Titan Story, featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, has reportedly topped the Ormax viewership report for the third consecutive week. The show raked in a whopping 3.5 million views in its third week alone, beating tough competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge (3.1 million views) and Raakh (2.9 million views). It secured the first position among scripted web shows.
Global success
It narrates the story of Titan founder Xerxes Desai
Streaming on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video, the series narrates the visionary journey of Titan founder Xerxes Desai (Sarbh) and his legendary mentor JRD Tata (Shah). The show is produced by Almighty Motion Picture in association with T-Series Films, directed by Robby Grewal, and written by Karan Vyas. Producer Prabhleen Sandhu expressed her joy over the show's success, attributing it to their platform partner's support.
Cultural impact
Series inspired commemorative postcard by Indian postal department
The series has not only been a commercial success but also made a significant cultural impact. The Department of Posts, Government of India, issued a commemorative postcard and envelope inspired by the show. Amul also paid tribute to the series with its own creative advertisement, further cementing its place in Indian storytelling history.
Academic acceptance
Recommended viewing for business schools, management institutes
The series has also found a place in academic and professional circles. Business schools, management institutes, commerce colleges, and corporate organizations have recommended it as essential viewing, per Firstpost. Many have called it "a masterclass in leadership, innovation, risk-taking, perseverance, and institution-building." On social media, the show has inspired many to hone their watch-collection hobbies, and several nostalgic videos surrounding Titan and the Tata Group have gone viral.