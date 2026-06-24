Naseer-Jim's 'Made in India' tops OTT chart for consecutive weeks

Academic acceptance

Recommended viewing for business schools, management institutes

The series has also found a place in academic and professional circles. Business schools, management institutes, commerce colleges, and corporate organizations have recommended it as essential viewing, per Firstpost. Many have called it "a masterclass in leadership, innovation, risk-taking, perseverance, and institution-building." On social media, the show has inspired many to hone their watch-collection hobbies, and several nostalgic videos surrounding Titan and the Tata Group have gone viral.