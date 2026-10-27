Devens says wife Becca has breast cancer, she plans mastectomy
Entertainment
Rick Devens, fresh off his Big Brother win, just shared that his wife Becca is facing breast cancer.
The couple posted an honest Instagram video, stressing how regular checkups helped catch it early.
Becca, 40, will be having a double mastectomy soon and is keeping her spirits up, even saying the surgery would be "fun."
Devens thanks fans, 'Big Brother' contestants
Becca goes in for an MRI on Oct. 27 to get more details.
Their kids Jackson (12) and Juliet (nine), plus their dog Gary, are all helping her stay positive.
Rick thanked everyone, especially fans and fellow Big Brother contestants, for the support, while both he and Becca reminded viewers how important early detection really is.