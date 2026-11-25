Deverakonda and Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' hits Netflix global top 10
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's new period drama, Ranabaali, is making waves, hitting Netflix's global top 10 in less than 10 days after its November 13 streaming debut.
With 5.1 million views in two weeks and a spot at number five among non-English films, it's quickly become a fan favorite worldwide.
Deverakonda and Mandanna reunite onscreen
Set during pre-independence India and inspired by the historic southern famine, Ranabaali follows Deverakonda as he steps up to save his town.
The film didn't have the smoothest start at the box office but is now trending in 14 countries, including India and Singapore.
It also marks a big moment for the lead pair: their first movie together in seven years, and their first since tying the knot.