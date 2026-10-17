Deverakonda and Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' posts ₹16.5cr worldwide on opening day
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's latest film, Ranabaali, kicked off strong at the box office with a ₹16.5 crore worldwide opening day.
The movie pulled in ₹10.75 crore from Indian theaters across 2,515 shows and added another ₹5.75 crore overseas, making for an impressive start.
'Ranabaali' wins fans, gets mixed reviews
Ranabaali is set in British-era Rayalaseema and follows Deverakonda as a local hero standing up to colonial rule, with Mandanna playing his supportive wife Jayamma.
While fans are loving the lead performances, reviews have been mixed: some viewers felt the screenplay could've been tighter.
Still, it's another collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and people are showing up in theaters to watch their story unfold.