Deverakonda and Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' posts ₹16.5cr worldwide on opening day

Ranabaali is set in British-era Rayalaseema and follows Deverakonda as a local hero standing up to colonial rule, with Mandanna playing his supportive wife Jayamma.

While fans are loving the lead performances, reviews have been mixed: some viewers felt the screenplay could've been tighter.

Still, it's another collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and people are showing up in theaters to watch their story unfold.