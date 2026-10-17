Deverakonda says 'Ranabaali' is meant to be memorable Telugu film
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the mixed buzz around his new film Ranabaali, saying it's meant to be a memorable Telugu movie, not just a hit at the box office.
The period drama, which was released on October 16 and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
Mandanna hopes families enjoy 'Ranabaali'
Deverakonda shared that he believes Ranabaali will be remembered for years and hold a special place in his career. It's his first film with Mandanna after their marriage, adding a personal touch.
Mandanna described the movie as a tale of hunger, survival, and love, something she hopes families will enjoy together.
Deverakonda said the film's purpose was much bigger than huge box office numbers.