Devgn starrer 'Dhamaal 4' cleared for July 10 release
Dhamaal 4, the next chapter in the comedy franchise starring Ajay Devgn, has officially been cleared by the CBFC and is set for a big-screen release on July 10.
Directed by Indra Kumar and backed by T-Series Films and others, this sequel promises more laughs with both familiar faces and fresh talent.
CBFC grants 'Dhamaal 4' U/A 13+
The film received a U/A 13+ rating after the CBFC asked for some tweaks, like swapping out seven swear words and adjusting hand gestures in two scenes, but no actual cuts were made.
Clocking in at 2 hours and 23 minutes, Dhamaal 4 brings back Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, plus Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, and Ravi Kishan.
Arshad Warsi said the gang will "explode together in a much more larger way and take people on a laugh ride," so expect plenty of wild antics!