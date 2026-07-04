Devgn starrer 'Dhamaal 4' cleared for July 10 release

CBFC grants 'Dhamaal 4' U/A 13+

The film received a U/A 13+ rating after the CBFC asked for some tweaks, like swapping out seven swear words and adjusting hand gestures in two scenes, but no actual cuts were made.

Clocking in at 2 hours and 23 minutes, Dhamaal 4 brings back Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, plus Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, and Ravi Kishan.

Arshad Warsi said the gang will "explode together in a much more larger way and take people on a laugh ride," so expect plenty of wild antics!