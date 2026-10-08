Devgn starrer 'Drishyam 3' collects ₹241.50 cr 1st week
Entertainment
Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Abhishek Pathak, has pulled in a huge ₹241.50 crore in its first week, and is set to surpass Drishyam 2 and become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.
The film picked up another ₹11 crore just on Thursday (October 8, 2026), and fans are loving Vijay Salgaonkar's latest chapter.
'Drishyam 3' opens ₹62/₹52/₹60.50 cr
Released on October 2, Drishyam 3 had a blockbuster start with ₹62 crore on Friday, followed by ₹52 crore Saturday and ₹60.50 crore Sunday.
With no major release this Friday, it looks set to cross ₹300 crore soon, and could even beat Ajay Devgn's own Tanhaji record.
Alongside Devgn, the movie features Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, and Tabu as part of Vijay's ongoing fight to protect his family.