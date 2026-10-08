Devgn starrer 'Drishyam 3' collects ₹241.50 cr 1st week

Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Abhishek Pathak, has pulled in a huge ₹241.50 crore in its first week, and is set to surpass Drishyam 2 and become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

The film picked up another ₹11 crore just on Thursday (October 8, 2026), and fans are loving Vijay Salgaonkar's latest chapter.