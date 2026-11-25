Devgn sues Maharashtra food authority over Vimal cardamom promotion
Ajay Devgn has taken legal action after the food authority of Maharashtra state told him to stop promoting Vimal cardamom, saying the ads are really just a sneaky way to market its banned pan masala.
Officials argue these ads are against public health interests, but Devgn says that's unfair.
Devgn says cardamom not prohibited
Devgn argues that cardamom isn't banned, so advertising it shouldn't be either.
Devgn's petition states that "cardamom has not been prohibited in the state" and "there is no bar in endorsing a product which is not prohibited."
Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff have also been asked to stop endorsing Vimal.
The High Court's decision could change how brands and celebrities advertise products linked to health risks in India.