Devgn to host 'Crime Patrol' 'Crime Ka Current Season'
Ajay Devgn is stepping in as the new host for Crime Patrol's latest season, Crime Ka Current Season, starting August 31, 2026.
The show will air Monday through Thursday on Sony TV and Sony LIV after KBC, bringing real-life crime stories that dig into how today's social pressures and social media shape people's actions.
Devgn urges vigilance as emotions shift
In the promo, Devgn talks about how quickly emotions can shift these days: "Happiness in one swipe, anger in the next . . . Let's witness the revelation of a shocking truth."
He encourages viewers to stay aware and vigilant as society keeps evolving.
'Crime Patrol' returns, highlights social pressures
Crime Patrol has been around since 2003 with different hosts and formats.
This season sticks to its roots of exploring real cases but adds a fresh focus on how changing social habits and the pressures of modern life can shape people and their actions.