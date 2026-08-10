Devgn to host 'Crime Patrol' replacing Soni, 15 episodes filmed
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn is stepping into TV for the first time as the host of Crime Patrol, taking over from longtime anchor Anup Soni.
The Bollywood star has already shot 15 episodes for the new season, but whether he sticks around depends on how viewers respond.
'Mirzapur' Tailang may host, Devgn teased
Alongside Devgn, Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang will host a few episodes if needed, based on audience feedback.
Before his debut, Devgn posted a mysterious Instagram video without revealing what it was about.