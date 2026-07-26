Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' at ₹194.11cr globally struggles against 'The Odyssey'

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has pulled in a solid ₹194.11 crore globally since its July 10 release.

The comedy is doing especially well in Indian mass circuits, earning ₹4.5 crore on its third Saturday alone.

Still, it's finding it tough to hit the big ₹200 crore milestone, mostly because Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is stealing a lot of the spotlight.