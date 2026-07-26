Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' at ₹194.11cr globally struggles against 'The Odyssey'
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has pulled in a solid ₹194.11 crore globally since its July 10 release.
The comedy is doing especially well in Indian mass circuits, earning ₹4.5 crore on its third Saturday alone.
Still, it's finding it tough to hit the big ₹200 crore milestone, mostly because Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is stealing a lot of the spotlight.
Hindi occupancy for 'Dhamaal 4' 27.35%
Even with strong competition, audiences are showing up: Hindi occupancy hit an average of 27.35% on Day 16 and peaked at 36.69% for night shows.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called its second week "healthy," but critics aren't all impressed; some say director Indra Kumar leans too much on old-school treasure-hunt plots.
The film stars Devgn alongside Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, and more familiar faces from the franchise.