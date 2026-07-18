Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' crosses ₹100cr Indian net despite slowdown

The film has also made waves overseas, earning ₹18.75 crore abroad and bringing its worldwide gross up to nearly ₹140 crore.

Fans get to see Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi back as their iconic characters, joined by Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra.

This time, Guddu and his crew are on another wild hunt for hidden treasure, classic Dhamaal chaos produced by some of Bollywood's biggest names.