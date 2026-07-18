Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' crosses ₹100cr Indian net despite slowdown
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 just crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India, even with a recent slowdown at the box office.
Released on July 10, it pulled in ₹5.35 crore on its eighth day, taking its total Indian net to ₹101.35 crore and gross to ₹120.85 crore.
'Dhamaal 4' nears ₹140cr worldwide
The film has also made waves overseas, earning ₹18.75 crore abroad and bringing its worldwide gross up to nearly ₹140 crore.
Fans get to see Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi back as their iconic characters, joined by Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra.
This time, Guddu and his crew are on another wild hunt for hidden treasure, classic Dhamaal chaos produced by some of Bollywood's biggest names.