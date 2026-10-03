Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' collects ₹87.5cr in 2 days ₹27cr pre-sales
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is off to a flying start, collecting ₹87.5 crore in just two days since its October 2 release.
The film pulled in a massive ₹27 crore from advance bookings, helped by the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, making it the fourth-biggest Hindi film for pre-release sales.
'Drishyam 3' ₹66.75cr day 2 ₹25.5cr
Day one saw an impressive ₹66.75 crore haul, and by day two (5 p.m.), another ₹25.5 crore was added from 11,212 shows.
This sequel picks up Vijay Salgaonkar's story as he fights to protect his family, taking a different route from the Malayalam version but aiming to wrap up his arc.
Critics say it sticks to the Drishyam formula, making it familiar; News18 Showsha gave it three stars for its fast pace and strong performances from Devgn and cast.