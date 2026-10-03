Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' collects ₹87.5cr in 2 days ₹27cr pre-sales

Day one saw an impressive ₹66.75 crore haul, and by day two (5 p.m.), another ₹25.5 crore was added from 11,212 shows.

This sequel picks up Vijay Salgaonkar's story as he fights to protect his family, taking a different route from the Malayalam version but aiming to wrap up his arc.

Critics say it sticks to the Drishyam formula, making it familiar; News18 Showsha gave it three stars for its fast pace and strong performances from Devgn and cast.