Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹200cr India, ₹341.3cr worldwide 5 days
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is off to a flying start, pulling in over ₹200 crore net in India within its first five days.
Even on day five, the film brought in ₹19 crore from 16,056 shows.
With strong support from international fans, the global collection now stands at a hefty ₹341.3 crore.
Pathak directs 'Drishyam 3' continues saga
Directed by Abhishek Pathak and released on October 2, the movie continues Vijay Salgaonkar's tense family saga.
Alongside Devgn, familiar faces like Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Tabu return, plus newcomers Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat join the cast.
The story picks up right where Drishyam 2 left off, keeping the suspense alive for fans of the franchise.