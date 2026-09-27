Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' sells 35,000 advance tickets, may hit 45,000
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 just dropped and fans are showing up in a big way: around 35,000 tickets were snapped up at major chains on Saturday, September 26, 2026.
That number could hit 45,000 by the end of the day, setting the stage for a huge opening.
'Drishyam 3' eyeing 50-60cr net opening
With ticket prices higher than 2024's Stree 2 (which opened to ₹50 crore), Drishyam 3 is eyeing an even bigger first day: estimates suggest ₹50 to ₹60 crore net.
Strong overseas sales hint this could be Devgn's best global run yet. Its national holiday release is only adding to the hype.