Devgn's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' outperforms 'Drishyam 3' at ₹66.75 cr
Entertainment
The showdown between Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion has a clear winner.
The Hindi remake scored a massive ₹66.75 crore on opening day across India, with nearly 60% seat occupancy, way ahead of the Malayalam original's ₹18.37 crore from fewer shows.
'Drishyam: The Conclusion' ₹95.10 cr worldwide
Drishyam: The Conclusion isn't just winning in India: it grabbed another ₹15 crore overseas on day one, pushing its worldwide total to ₹95.10 crore.
As the last film in the franchise, it features Devgn with Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat, and is expected to keep climbing as more fans catch it in theaters.