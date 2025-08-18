'Devi Chowdhurani' teaser: Srabanti's fierce spirit shines in bold visuals

Meet India's 1st female freedom fighter on big screens

Directed by Subhrajit Mitra, this 2025 release is making waves as the first official Indo-UK co-production.

The cast includes Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Arjun Chakraborty, with music by Grammy-nominated Pandit Bickram Ghosh.

Set during the 1770s Sannyasi-Fakir Rebellion, it promises powerful performances and a fresh global spotlight on Bengali stories—something Chatterjee says he's truly proud of.