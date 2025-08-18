'Devi Chowdhurani' teaser: Srabanti's fierce spirit shines in bold visuals
The teaser for "Devi Chowdhurani" is out, featuring Srabanti as Devi Chowdhurani, India's first female freedom fighter, and Prosenjit Chatterjee as Bhavani Pathak.
Inspired by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic, the teaser sets a bold tone—Pathak calls Devi "a meteor among metals," hinting at her fierce spirit and the emotional journey ahead.
Meet India's 1st female freedom fighter on big screens
Directed by Subhrajit Mitra, this 2025 release is making waves as the first official Indo-UK co-production.
The cast includes Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Arjun Chakraborty, with music by Grammy-nominated Pandit Bickram Ghosh.
Set during the 1770s Sannyasi-Fakir Rebellion, it promises powerful performances and a fresh global spotlight on Bengali stories—something Chatterjee says he's truly proud of.