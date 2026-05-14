'Devil May Cry' Season Two on Netflix: Dante confronts Vergil Entertainment May 14, 2026

Devil May Cry is back for a second season on Netflix!

The new episodes pick up with Dante, everyone's favorite demon hunter, facing off against both supernatural threats and some pretty intense family drama.

Things get darker this time as Dante clashes with his twin brother Vergil, who's trying to open a portal to the demon world, while their dad Sparda's complicated legacy hangs over everything.