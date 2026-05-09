Dev's 'Rao Bahadur' shifts to July 3 with poster reveal
Entertainment
Satya Dev's psychological drama Rao Bahadur has shifted its release date from June 5 to July 3.
The announcement came from the production house backed by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar on X, along with new posters featuring director Venkatesh Maha and the intriguing tagline, "Doubt is a Demon."
'Rao Bahadur' follows doubting protagonist
Rao Bahadur follows a man tormented by his own doubts, while everyone else thinks he's just losing his grip on reality.
Satya Dev takes center stage in a regal, aged look. The film's teaser got a thumbs up from SS Rajamouli last year.
The cast also includes Deepa Thomas, Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, and Master Kiran.