Dev's 'Rao Bahadur' shifts to July 3 with poster reveal

'Rao Bahadur' follows doubting protagonist

Rao Bahadur follows a man tormented by his own doubts, while everyone else thinks he's just losing his grip on reality.

Satya Dev takes center stage in a regal, aged look. The film's teaser got a thumbs up from SS Rajamouli last year.

The cast also includes Deepa Thomas, Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, and Master Kiran.