'Dhamaal 4' witnesses growth; earns ₹200cr gross worldwide
What's the story
The comedy film Dhamaal 4 has witnessed a significant surge in its box office collection, raking in ₹6.15cr on its 17th day of release (July 26). This marks a remarkable growth of 36.7% from the previous day's net collection of ₹4.5cr, according to the Sacnilk report. The film's total India gross collections now stand at an impressive ₹177.93cr and total India net collections at ₹149.55cr so far!
International success
'Dhamaal 4's international haul
In addition to its domestic success, Dhamaal 4 has also made a mark in international markets.
On its 17th day, the film added ₹0.35cr to its overseas collection, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹23.85cr so far.
This brings the worldwide gross collection of Dhamaal 4 to an impressive ₹201.78cr!
The film's strong performance in both domestic and international markets is a testament to its universal appeal and popularity among audiences.
Collection breakdown
Film's show count and occupancy rate on Day 17
On Day 17, Dhamaal 4 was screened across a whopping 5,184 shows. The film's overall occupancy rate stood at an impressive 34.52%.
The highest occupancy was observed in the evening slot (44.46%). Major regions like the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata witnessed significant footfalls, contributing to the film's overall earnings!
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4'
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features an ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Ajay Devgn, Javed Jaffrey, Upendra Limaye, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.
The film was released on July 10.