'Dhamaal 4' witnesses growth; earns ₹200cr gross worldwide

In addition to its domestic success, Dhamaal 4 has also made a mark in international markets.

On its 17th day, the film added ₹0.35cr to its overseas collection, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹23.85cr so far.

This brings the worldwide gross collection of Dhamaal 4 to an impressive ₹201.78cr!

The film's strong performance in both domestic and international markets is a testament to its universal appeal and popularity among audiences.