'Dhamaal 4' drops in July 2026
Entertainment
Comedy fans, mark your calendars! 'Dhamaal 4,' the latest chapter in the much-loved comedy series, lands in theaters on July 3, 2026.
Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi return as the iconic trio, with Indra Kumar directing.
Big names on board
Joining the fun are Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Esha Gupta.
The film is produced by Ajay Devgn alongside Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, with major studios like T-Series and Devgn Films backing the project.
Looks like this one's set to be a summer blockbuster!