'Dhamaal 4' earns 115cr worldwide from over 11,000 shows
Entertainment
Dhamaal 4 is off to a flying start, pulling in ₹115 crore worldwide within just five days.
In India, it's already at ₹99.44 crore, with packed shows across over 11,000 shows, especially in big cities like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.
Kumar's 'Dhamaal 4' posts 65cr weekend
Despite the usual weekday dip, the film actually grew from Monday to Tuesday thanks to solid word of mouth.
With a massive opening weekend of ₹65 crore and a production budget topping ₹150 crore, Dhamaal 4 might break records for the series.
Director Indra Kumar continues his winning streak with this crowd-pleaser.