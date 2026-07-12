'Dhamaal 4' grosses ₹36.5cr at box office in 2 days
Entertainment
Dhamaal 4, the latest in the comedy series, is off to a strong start, earning ₹14 crore on opening day and jumping to ₹22.5 crore on Saturday (July 11).
That brings its total to ₹36.5 crore in just two days since its July 10 release.
'Dhamaal 4' draws families via word-of-mouth
Despite competition from Hollywood's Moana and some mixed reviews, Dhamaal 4 is pulling in big family audiences thanks to positive word-of-mouth.
The film sticks to its roots with a wild treasure hunt and slapstick humor, starring Ajay Devgn as Guddu alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, plus Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra.
The soundtrack by Rohansh Pandit and Abeer Pandit adds more fun with tracks like Chatni and Saree.