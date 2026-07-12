'Dhamaal 4' grosses ₹36.5cr at box office in 2 days

'Dhamaal 4' draws families via word-of-mouth

Despite competition from Hollywood's Moana and some mixed reviews, Dhamaal 4 is pulling in big family audiences thanks to positive word-of-mouth.

The film sticks to its roots with a wild treasure hunt and slapstick humor, starring Ajay Devgn as Guddu alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, plus Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra.

The soundtrack by Rohansh Pandit and Abeer Pandit adds more fun with tracks like Chatni and Saree.