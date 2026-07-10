'Dhamaal 4' opens at ₹10.64 cr beating 1st 2 films

'Dhamaal 4' teases 'Dhamaal 5' sequel

This new chapter beat the opening numbers of Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011), but still trails behind Total Dhamaal (2019).

The film saw peak evening crowds and is competing with Alia Bhatt's Alpha and Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle right now.

Directed by Indra Kumar and starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Esha Gupta, the movie also teased a Dhamaal 5 sequel in its post-credits, so more laughs are already on the way!