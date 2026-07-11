'Dhamaal 4' premieres in theaters July 10, Netflix window August-September
Entertainment
The latest Dhamaal movie just hit theaters on July 10, and now it is expected to stream on Netflix.
Directed by Indra Kumar and starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, the film's digital premiere is expected between August and September, though the exact date isn't out yet.
'Dhamaal 4' plot and streaming guide
This round follows Guddu and Johnny, two antique shop owners who learn of a hidden treasure from a man named Prithvi.
Things get wild when a pirate kidnaps their key source, kicking off a series of comic mishaps and jungle chaos.
If you want to catch up before streaming Dhamaal 4, you can find the earlier movies on Prime Video (Dhamaal), ZEE5 (Double Dhamaal), and JioHotstar (Total Dhamaal).