'Dhamaal 4' premieres in theaters July 10, Netflix window August-September

'Dhamaal 4' plot and streaming guide

This round follows Guddu and Johnny, two antique shop owners who learn of a hidden treasure from a man named Prithvi.

Things get wild when a pirate kidnaps their key source, kicking off a series of comic mishaps and jungle chaos.

If you want to catch up before streaming Dhamaal 4, you can find the earlier movies on Prime Video (Dhamaal), ZEE5 (Double Dhamaal), and JioHotstar (Total Dhamaal).