'Dhamaal 4' trailer: Ajay looks for treasure in chaotic comedy

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What happens in the trailer?

The trailer features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi as they join hands in a wild treasure hunt. The narrative seems chaotic, brimming with slapstick humor and confusing situations similar to previous parts. We also see glimpses of a horror-comedy track and a wild chase as the characters try to one-up each other. However, body-shaming jokes bring the value down.