'Dhamaal 4' trailer: Ajay looks for treasure in chaotic comedy
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming comedy film Dhamaal 4 have started their promotional campaign. The trailer for the much-anticipated movie was launched on Friday, June 12, at Imagicaa, a popular amusement park near Mumbai. The event featured an immersive experience that reflects the film's adventurous treasure-hunt theme.
About
What happens in the trailer?
The trailer features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi as they join hands in a wild treasure hunt. The narrative seems chaotic, brimming with slapstick humor and confusing situations similar to previous parts. We also see glimpses of a horror-comedy track and a wild chase as the characters try to one-up each other. However, body-shaming jokes bring the value down.
Film details
Meet the cast of 'Dhamaal 4'
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 also stars Esha Gupta, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, and Vijay Patkar. The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It will hit theaters on July 10.