'Dhamaal 4' trailer shows Devgn and crew racing for gold
Entertainment
The Dhamaal 4 trailer just dropped, and it's packed with over-the-top comedy and action.
Ajay Devgn is back with the classic Dhamaal crew, racing to find a hidden mountain of gold.
Expect plenty of slapstick moments, goofy twists, and fast-paced fun when it hits theaters on July 10.
'Dhamaal 4' features flying dolphins
Directed by Indra Kumar, the film reunites fan favorites Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, while Esha Gupta and Sanjeeda Shaikh join in.
This time around, the action is even wilder (think: flying dolphins), making Dhamaal 4 look like the franchise's craziest adventure yet.