'Dhamaal 4' trailer shows Devgn and crew racing for gold Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

The Dhamaal 4 trailer just dropped, and it's packed with over-the-top comedy and action.

Ajay Devgn is back with the classic Dhamaal crew, racing to find a hidden mountain of gold.

Expect plenty of slapstick moments, goofy twists, and fast-paced fun when it hits theaters on July 10.